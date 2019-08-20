Rain

Crossout coins guide

D34DSPIRIT avatar

D34DSPIRIT

August 20, 2019 at 08:50 PM

This method will teach you how to make more coins!!
Coins are an in-game currency, which you use them to by selling weapons and parts that is Uncommon or above. There are many rank types such as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Relic. You can't sell starter weapons or vehicles parts which are common. Well, today I'm teaching you how to earn fast coins.

PfBj6JqR9L81TI49f5ho3tuuvodFvE.jpg


TIPS easy to hard:

1. Earning coins by collecting fuel, you can earn coins by selling them when is +100.fuels. (Easy, Cheap, Faster)
     Fuel barrel;{ Uncommon }                                              Fuel tank;{ Rare }
           oa9RuWUBgKhQLhtx36wYZfrNzkLD2I.png                                                              eGz05N2hBOrm4Uwu8UMRlUyqejBHaI.png
       Each PVP battle gives                                               Each PVP battle gives
                 [5] fuel                                                                         [10] fuel
          Price: very cheap                                                           Price: normal

You can combine the fuel by putting fuel barrel and fuel tank no effect if putting more than one fuel barrel and fuel tank.
The effect:

The fuel barrel in each PVP battle is [5] fuel and the fuel tank in each PVP battle is [10] fuel, if you play the total of 7 matches in PVP battle your amount of getting fuel is [105] fuel. When you reach +100 of fuel you can sell it to the market for coins.

2. Earning coins by buying a cheaper item and sell it on an expensive item in the market. (normal, faster)

WARNING> When you sell an item it will have 10% of tax so be careful and calculate while you doing this grind or you will lose some of your coins!!!!! 

For example:

Scrap metal [hardware] the cost is [5.45] coins, and you sell it like [6.29] coins or above [any price you want] with 10% tax total you get is [5.66] coins and the profit is [0.21] coins.

ZmLaDUKpcDfTxm9mtBV2GAm8Bwv2zE.jpg    sQ3XtFmp7iM1CdCDAqY5IQD7uo62Up.jpg

If you keep doing this grind you can get more coins faster, and you can do more than one item at the market but there is a max limit of 20 item selling and order item so you can't spam. That's how you trade in the market.

3. Earning coins by playing Raids [Hard] game mode and Clan wars. (hard, More earning)

If you have 200% of your fuel, you can play Raids [Hard] game mode for 3 times and collect Electronics [Resources]. If you play it every day you will earn more Electronics [Resources] and if you reach +100 Electronics [Resources], you can sell it in an expensive price.

EDkWL2iaUoimpAyHT3IOeA1YCtjAzx.jpg     jDM2fWQkqoXdY8M4BmCvTWb9gKc1XG.jpg

If you have friends, you can create or already a clan and invite friends to your clan also creating a clan is expensive. When your friends are ready you can invite them to Clan Wars. If you won the Clan wars you will be reward Uranium ore [Resources] and you reach +10 Uranium ore [Resources] you can sell it a massive amount of coins.

02BvQ1fp17gRJw1568fTnLgm2o8agE.jpgBFmOxWlgs8QnA7aIQSsXq8C1bRtmYK.jpg      GzSNMOffR2g0AS4qPbceXD0Xo24Uk1.png

That's all of my TIPS and vote it fairly and thanks for reading, hope you having fun playing Crossout with lots of coins. :)
KotlinOnTop avatar

KotlinOnTop

August 22, 2019 at 10:15 PM

Good article, could do with some better quality images in my opinion. :thumbsup:
GreenSpray avatar

GreenSpray

August 23, 2019 at 01:11 AM

Thanks for the awesome guide!

shally avatar

shally

August 23, 2019 at 01:13 AM

very nice paper
Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 23, 2019 at 02:28 AM

What's this ?
Pugtato avatar

Pugtato

August 23, 2019 at 02:31 AM

Thanks so much for this I really needed coins, great job too btw.
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 10:19 AM

I need coins is game league and 80 level
D34DSPIRIT avatar

D34DSPIRIT

August 23, 2019 at 10:24 AM

I'm :)
W1ZZ4RD avatar

W1ZZ4RD

August 23, 2019 at 07:44 PM

It s really helpful
vodka07 avatar

vodka07

August 23, 2019 at 10:47 PM

CROSSOUT ALFA BUT GAME
XzNikolaXz avatar

XzNikolaXz

August 24, 2019 at 01:06 AM

Hi guys I want more levels
HADI221 avatar

HADI221

August 25, 2019 at 07:23 PM

TNX A LOTTT
Xnumb avatar

Xnumb

August 25, 2019 at 09:49 PM

Looks Cool!.
Xnumb avatar

Xnumb

August 25, 2019 at 09:50 PM

but is it laggy ?

Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 25, 2019 at 09:54 PM

thanks for the guide
SanderT20 avatar

SanderT20

August 25, 2019 at 11:46 PM

gracias por la guia OFERTAS PARA TI
vistinjs avatar

vistinjs

August 26, 2019 at 01:00 PM

nice guide
Unf45 avatar

Unf45

August 26, 2019 at 01:07 PM

Nice
HORAN avatar

HORAN

August 26, 2019 at 01:50 PM

hellow every one
HORAN avatar

HORAN

August 26, 2019 at 01:51 PM

:clown:asdasdsadasdsad
Furkan0153 avatar

Furkan0153

August 26, 2019 at 02:14 PM


probrokristian avatar

probrokristian

August 26, 2019 at 04:32 PM

why do people buy fuel if its useless?
probrokristian avatar

probrokristian

August 26, 2019 at 04:32 PM

i mean u get extra fuel,but whats the point?
probrokristian avatar

probrokristian

August 26, 2019 at 04:32 PM

***?

CHOLE2004 avatar

CHOLE2004

June 13, 2020 at 11:57 AM

thnk you it was useful
