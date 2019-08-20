Crossout coins guide

This method will teach you how to make more coins!!

Coins are an in-game currency, which you use them to by selling weapons and parts that is Uncommon or above. There are many rank types such as Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Relic. You can't sell starter weapons or vehicles parts which are common. Well, today I'm teaching you how to earn fast coins.





TIPS easy to hard:1. Earning coins by collecting fuel, you can earn coins by selling them when is +100.fuels. (Easy, Cheap, Faster)Fuel barrel;{} Fuel tank;{Each PVP battle gives Each PVP battle gives[5] fuel [10] fuelPrice: very cheap Price: normalYou can combine the fuel by putting fuel barrel and fuel tank no effect if putting more than one fuel barrel and fuel tank.The effect:The fuel barrel in each PVP battle is [5] fuel and the fuel tank in each PVP battle is [10] fuel, if you play the total of 7 matches in PVP battle your amount of getting fuel is [105] fuel. When you reach +100 of fuel you can sell it to the market for coins.2. Earning coins by buying a cheaper item and sell it on an expensive item in the market. (normal, faster)> When you sell an item it will have 10% of tax so be careful and calculate while you doing this grind or you will lose some of your coins!!!!!For example:Scrap metal [hardware] the cost is [5.45] coins, and you sell it like [6.29] coins or above [any price you want] with 10% tax total you get is [5.66] coins and the profit is [0.21] coins.If you keep doing this grind you can get more coins faster, and you can do more than one item at the market but there is a max limit of 20 item selling and order item so you can't spam. That's how you trade in the market.3. Earning coins by playing Raids [Hard] game mode and Clan wars. (hard, More earning)If you have 200% of your fuel, you can play Raids [Hard] game mode for 3 times and collect Electronics [Resources]. If you play it every day you will earn more Electronics [Resources] and if you reach +100 Electronics [Resources], you can sell it in an expensive price.If you have friends, you can create or already a clan and invite friends to your clan also creating a clan is expensive. When your friends are ready you can invite them to Clan Wars. If you won the Clan wars you will be reward Uranium ore [Resources] and you reach +10 Uranium ore [Resources] you can sell it a massive amount of coins.That's all of my TIPS and vote it fairly and thanks for reading, hope you having fun playing Crossout with lots of coins. :)