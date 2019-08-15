Razer Craken Headphones problem

blboloxo

I have razer craken headphones and they have mic but only one jak to put...so my pc has place for mic and headphone jaks so when i put the jak in the headphone place i can use only the headphones. When u put the jak in the mic hole i can use only mic...pls i wannt to be able to use mic and headphones at the same time, the headphones are expenaive a i wannt to use them normaly!