Razer Craken Headphones problem

blboloxo

blboloxo

August 15, 2019 at 05:32 PM

I have razer craken headphones and they have mic but only one jak to put...so my pc has place for mic and headphone jaks so when i put the jak in the headphone place i can use only the headphones. When u put the jak in the mic hole i can use only mic...pls i wannt to be able to use mic and headphones at the same time, the headphones are expenaive a i wannt to use them normaly!
alfper

alfper

August 15, 2019 at 06:42 PM

your michrophone and your headphones uses the same jack, you can buy a splitter that comes with one wire for your headphone and one for you mic. That way you can use the headset the way that it is supposed to. if you bring your headset to a place that sells headset then they should have that.
blboloxo

blboloxo

December 16, 2019 at 12:59 PM

thx it worked


Razer Craken Headphones problem - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag