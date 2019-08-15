Razer Craken Headphones problem

I have razer craken headphones and they have mic but only one jak to put...so my pc has place for mic and headphone jaks so when i put the jak in the headphone place i can use only the headphones. When u put the jak in the mic hole i can use only mic...pls i wannt to be able to use mic and headphones at the same time, the headphones are expenaive a i wannt to use them normaly!
your michrophone and your headphones uses the same jack, you can buy a splitter that comes with one wire for your headphone and one for you mic. That way you can use the headset the way that it is supposed to. if you bring your headset to a place that sells headset then they should have that.