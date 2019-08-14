Rain

Gem5

unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to Roblox

mad city vs jailbreak

ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 14, 2019 at 06:20 AM

mad city vs jailbreak
ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 14, 2019 at 06:21 AM

i think jailbreak cause jailbreak is more easy to grind in
AttilaMaster007 avatar

AttilaMaster007

August 14, 2019 at 06:33 AM

Um.... I dont know. Its very hard question. I think jailbreak, but its my option.
toshkomotikata95 avatar

toshkomotikata95

August 16, 2019 at 02:32 AM

jailbreak is good game
ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 16, 2019 at 03:41 PM

but why?????
imthetest avatar

imthetest

August 16, 2019 at 03:43 PM

Jailbreak probably..
mityaika360 avatar

mityaika360

August 16, 2019 at 05:37 PM

Jailbreak very good
mityaika360 avatar

mityaika360

August 16, 2019 at 05:37 PM

mad city ****
VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 16, 2019 at 05:43 PM

Jailbreak is good and mad city is good aswell, so both.
Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 16, 2019 at 06:07 PM

Jailbreak is better than mad city.
Green193 avatar

Green193

August 16, 2019 at 06:11 PM

Jailbreak is better and original
tiago_plays avatar

tiago_plays

August 16, 2019 at 08:23 PM

Jailbreak is better than mad city.

Bhargava77 avatar

Bhargava77

August 16, 2019 at 08:31 PM

Jail break is better game than mad city by following teasons: 1)Mad city copied jailbreak 2)Jailbreak is very comfortable to play 3) It is easy to grind
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

August 16, 2019 at 09:52 PM

jailbreak is better
Trueday avatar

Trueday

August 17, 2019 at 02:39 AM

Jailbreak is better than mad city

staskul_9999 avatar

staskul_9999

August 17, 2019 at 01:02 PM

jailbreak TOP
Smg947 avatar

Smg947

August 17, 2019 at 02:15 PM

jailbreak for the win
ali2009 avatar

ali2009

August 17, 2019 at 09:24 PM

jailbreak better
ali2009 avatar

ali2009

August 17, 2019 at 09:25 PM

because mad city is a plagiatt

ali2009 avatar

ali2009

August 17, 2019 at 09:25 PM

im like adopt me

ali2009 avatar

ali2009

August 17, 2019 at 09:25 PM

and jail

QueenieYT avatar

QueenieYT

August 17, 2019 at 10:43 PM

I prefer Mad City because there's more to do... just my opinion tho :grin:
_32040 avatar

_32040

August 18, 2019 at 08:44 AM

Mad city ёпта
Santiag5949W avatar

Santiag5949W

August 18, 2019 at 08:49 AM

jailbreak es mejor que todos
michealdam avatar

michealdam

August 18, 2019 at 10:46 AM

jailbreak

12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy