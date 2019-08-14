mad city vs jailbreak

ravenor mad city vs jailbreak

ravenor i think jailbreak cause jailbreak is more easy to grind in

AttilaMaster007 Um.... I dont know. Its very hard question. I think jailbreak, but its my option.

toshkomotikata95 jailbreak is good game

ravenor but why?????

imthetest Jailbreak probably..

mityaika360 Jailbreak very good

mityaika360 mad city ****

VampricVampire Jailbreak is good and mad city is good aswell, so both.

Blue98 Jailbreak is better than mad city.

Green193 Jailbreak is better and original

tiago_plays Jailbreak is better than mad city.





Bhargava77 Jail break is better game than mad city by following teasons: 1)Mad city copied jailbreak 2)Jailbreak is very comfortable to play 3) It is easy to grind

JohnLuck jailbreak is better

Trueday Jailbreak is better than mad city





staskul_9999 jailbreak TOP

Smg947 jailbreak for the win

ali2009 jailbreak better

ali2009 because mad city is a plagiatt





ali2009 im like adopt me





ali2009 and jail





QueenieYT I prefer Mad City because there's more to do... just my opinion tho :grin:

_32040 Mad city ёпта

Santiag5949W jailbreak es mejor que todos