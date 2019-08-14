i think jailbreak cause jailbreak is more easy to grind in
Um.... I dont know. Its very hard question. I think jailbreak, but its my option.
Jailbreak is good and mad city is good aswell, so both.
Jailbreak is better than mad city.
Jailbreak is better and original
Jail break is better game than mad city by following teasons:
1)Mad city copied jailbreak
2)Jailbreak is very comfortable to play
3) It is easy to grind
because mad city is a plagiatt
I prefer Mad City because there's more to do... just my opinion tho :grin:
jailbreak es mejor que todos