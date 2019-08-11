general
LubieJD
August 11, 2019 at 09:01 PM
Jak zdobyc zlote orly ?
RobuxGame
August 12, 2019 at 02:13 PM
ja sam nvm :| troche dziwne
Punkty69
August 14, 2019 at 09:08 PM
Ja również nie wiem o co chodzi
artur20001357
August 16, 2019 at 02:02 AM
Złote orły = waluta premium. Najłatwiej zdobyć poprzez ukończenie samouczka samolotów i czołgów.
brutus311
August 16, 2019 at 07:31 AM
o to całkiem ciekawe trzeba koniecznie spróbować
