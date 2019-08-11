SmO_oL
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
Back to League of Angels

Jak oceniacie tą gre na 10

FILPAT avatar

FILPAT

August 11, 2019 at 06:37 PM

Ja oceniam tak 5/10

craftheros avatar

craftheros

September 13, 2019 at 09:07 PM

tak 4/10 bo slaba grafika, nudne questy i pierdyliard przycisków. do tego podróbka leauge of legends w ktore gram i uwazam je za lepsze...

Matrixik1666 avatar

Matrixik1666

October 16, 2019 at 07:50 PM

tak 7/10 oceniam

Garbolekk avatar

Garbolekk

October 18, 2019 at 06:21 PM

takie 3/10

Garbolekk avatar

Garbolekk

October 18, 2019 at 06:21 PM

serio mowie

werjks avatar

werjks

November 9, 2019 at 09:41 PM

tak 6 na 10 bo wszybko sie lvl wbiuja

icedefend avatar

icedefend

May 17, 2020 at 08:46 PM

9/10 ale to tylko moja opinia

