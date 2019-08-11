general
FILPAT
August 11, 2019 at 06:37 PM
Ja oceniam tak 5/10
craftheros
September 13, 2019 at 09:07 PM
tak 4/10 bo slaba grafika, nudne questy i pierdyliard przycisków. do tego podróbka leauge of legends w ktore gram i uwazam je za lepsze...
Matrixik1666
October 16, 2019 at 07:50 PM
tak 7/10 oceniam
Garbolekk
October 18, 2019 at 06:21 PM
takie 3/10
serio mowie
werjks
November 9, 2019 at 09:41 PM
tak 6 na 10 bo wszybko sie lvl wbiuja
icedefend
May 17, 2020 at 08:46 PM
9/10 ale to tylko moja opinia
