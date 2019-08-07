oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem1,093
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem909
sanilkush33
sanilkush33
Gem231
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem855
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem31,500
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem608
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem20
Stałi
Stałi
Gem231
jackelineoliveira167
jackelineoliveira167
Gem231
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem2
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem56
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem732
Marcel Schmidt
Marcel Schmidt
Gem2,205
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem329
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem1,147
hanfred
hanfred
Gem56
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem31,500
Алексей Горев
Алексей Горев
Gem32
Rain

Gem862

unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: my mo m
AdminSwirfty: You should contact the offerwall's support for more information
unranked rank iconghmyrm: if an offer isn't showing up in offer history does that mean it won't credit
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: this site is old i guess it will pay
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Description of the forum Looking for a team

Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 7, 2019 at 10:10 AM

Don't have someone to play your favourite game with? Or maybe your friends are total noobs? On the forum for players Gamehag, in the Looking for a team section, you will find other players interested in playing together in multiplayer modes. Thanks to this section you will create an invincible team in games such as League of Legends, Paladins, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft, PUBG and other popular MMO and MOBA games. Create a strong team that will win against every opponent. Gamehag connects players from around the world, so it's easy to find other gamers who want to play your favourite game together. Who knows, maybe it will end with a lifetime friendship? Create a new topic on Gamehag's forum for players or comment on the threads someone already started to find people you'll be playing with. You will never pray for luck again because choosing your own team will keep you entertained in the best possible company.

fatherwiii avatar

fatherwiii

August 7, 2019 at 10:56 AM

What up

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy