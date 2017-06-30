Forest

FICKSYOUTUBE The story of how I got into the forest and got lost there.

FICKSYOUTUBE When I and my parents went to the forest. It was scary there. I could hear rustling. And then when I went for the wood, I forgot the way back. And then I realized I was lost! "Oh no!" I was in a panic. But thank God I found a forester who showed me the way

FICKSYOUTUBE But not all ended so quickly! When he brought me to my parents, he demanded payment for saving the child, well, me. Then Dad was furious, and we had to leave nature. That's how my birthday went wrong.

szilev amazing story

Dzsabesz Nice job

Vagabondo Such a great story, very deep

