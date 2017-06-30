The story of how I got into the forest and got lost there.
When I and my parents went to the forest. It was scary there. I could hear rustling. And then when I went for the wood, I forgot the way back. And then I realized I was lost! "Oh no!" I was in a panic. But thank God I found a forester who showed me the way
But not all ended so quickly! When he brought me to my parents, he demanded payment for saving the child, well, me. Then Dad was furious, and we had to leave nature. That's how my birthday went wrong.
widze żę sztuczne nabijanie
oooooooooooo mmmmmmmmmmmmm gggggggggggggg
Such a great story, very deep
Its very passionaited keep up the great work