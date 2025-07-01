The latest agent dropped in patch 9.08 – named Kismet – packing a slow orb plus wall‑climb utility kit.
Her toolkit revolves around zone control and vertical play, ideal for sneaky flanks.
Pros call her a “sky entry” pick because she can literally climb smokes.
Micro‑patch buffs tweaked her slow orb timing to be more forgiving.
Her lore hints connect her to unseen skeleton key cell operators.
Kismet synergizes well with smokes from Viper or Astra combo for triple‑tier lockdown.
She’s still S‑tier in unranked, shifting toward mid‑tier in high elo where multi‑smokes meta exists.