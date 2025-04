How long does it take to send a csgo skin?

GroundRise I ordered a usps royal blue about 24h ago but still didnt get my skin :/

Marrioncu99 hmmm u sure its already 24 hrs? if u a are sure send an email here [email protected]

GroundRise k thx :/

HackBoy22 Or it could be refused...because i ordered like bioshock the refused it...

FighterT97 i ordered 2 skins and it's 72h and nothing came!

Paprika265 just wait

supz_lee Hope you get your skins OP

LSans Maybe they have the 7 day trade hold, so wait a week