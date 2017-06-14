Spin newest boxes straight after appearing: it's more profitable

Banbon

Hi guys. I would tell you I'm already an old-school gambler... I know many web sites with COUNTER STRIKE boxes and I know what web-stores are scam and what are normal) I'm collecting items for a long time ago. And I've admitted a special one! Several times I used to open cases straight after they appeared and every session then I have had cool spins) The store I'm talking about is only https://opencsgo.com ... When a newest case appears it gives more hi cost skins in the beginning. Did anyone had similar experience... I win AUG Akihabara Accept from the Holy 7 and Shadow Daggers Marble Fade from the Spectrum box just right these cases appeared on the store! After that I am checking the store every hour and usualy spinning newest cases:) Im sure that the theory of hi-cost spin from a newest case is justifies itself but I can not prove it) Nevertheless I continue to watch new boxes... And it is rather hard to check the service each hour, iy's like a job! I think this technique is a top one.