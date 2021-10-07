es legal comprar robux en gamehag

mi amigo me recomendo esto y no lo benearon asi que es %100 LEGAL

Yo todabia no reclame nada :c

no se si es legal o no :c

Creo que si tengo un amigo que me recomendo la pagina y ya ha ganado robux y fondos de steam y no lo han baneado ni nada por el estilo

supongamos que si, ya que es como una alternativa y en cierta forma seria " ilegal " pero no sabria decir mucho ya que no soy experta

la verdad e conseguido 44 robux y no me banearon asi que creo que es legal

no lo se pero tengo un amigo en roblox que segun el sus robux y cosas las canjeo aqui y le hacia promo a la pagina para ayudar a otros usuarios y no esta baneado y es activo en el juego

si creo que si yo compre y no me banearon ni nada

