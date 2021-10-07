GemGanar

Volver al foro Roblox

es legal comprar robux en gamehag

esmaromo1882 avatar

esmaromo1882

October 7, 2021 at 06:50 PM

¿hola queria decirles que si es "legal" comprar robux en gamehag por lo visto en los ultimos dias roblox a quitado skins y robux a personas que compran robux en paginas ajenas al juego?
LeiziDawn avatar

LeiziDawn

October 7, 2021 at 06:55 PM

Creo que si
carlos12_legendary avatar

carlos12_legendary

October 7, 2021 at 06:57 PM

tal vez que no
lapijaasesina avatar

lapijaasesina

October 7, 2021 at 07:16 PM

si creo que si yo compre y no me banearon ni nada
kannin789 avatar

kannin789

October 7, 2021 at 07:47 PM

si se puede tener robux con gamehag100% confiable
alex_peguero avatar

alex_peguero

October 7, 2021 at 07:49 PM

si se puede ya lo probé y es confiable tampoco te banean así que es seguro
heliyaserw avatar

heliyaserw

October 7, 2021 at 08:14 PM

Con las nuevas reglas no, esas reglas implican que nadie ninguna pagina puede regalar robux
GabrielCuenca avatar

GabrielCuenca

October 7, 2021 at 08:24 PM

Basciamente si el legal, ya que, si no lo fuera gamehag hubiera quitado la opcion de robux en su pagina.
Bacon_Terminator avatar

Bacon_Terminator

October 7, 2021 at 11:02 PM

No lo sé
MinecraftproYt avatar

MinecraftproYt

October 8, 2021 at 02:54 AM

no lo se pero tengo un amigo en roblox que segun el sus robux y cosas las canjeo aqui y le hacia promo a la pagina para ayudar a otros usuarios y no esta baneado y es activo en el juego
Lius avatar

Lius

October 8, 2021 at 02:57 AM

Es legal y confiable, se aplica igual que en el caso de un grupo de probablemente muchos conozcan que se llamaba Roblominer, el grupo será baneando por Roblox, pero tu cuenta quedará intacta.
Soymariooj avatar

Soymariooj

October 8, 2021 at 03:36 AM

la verdad e conseguido 44 robux y no me banearon asi que creo que es legal
samu_leguizamon avatar

samu_leguizamon

October 8, 2021 at 04:12 AM

creo que si
Binnie_17 avatar

Binnie_17

October 8, 2021 at 04:26 AM

No lo se, pero ya reclame 20 robux.
borges_tavera_david avatar

borges_tavera_david

October 8, 2021 at 06:08 AM

si el legal la pag
gonzalo1984 avatar

gonzalo1984

October 8, 2021 at 06:11 AM

quiero niveles


gonzalo1984 avatar

gonzalo1984

October 8, 2021 at 06:11 AM

xd

gonzalo1984 avatar

gonzalo1984

October 8, 2021 at 06:11 AM

necesito robux
TOYGUAPO7W7 avatar

TOYGUAPO7W7

October 8, 2021 at 06:18 AM

si es legal bro no te babean la cuenta.
genesis_gutierrez1 avatar

genesis_gutierrez1

October 8, 2021 at 06:46 AM

creo q si pero a la vez no
kealalaina avatar

kealalaina

October 8, 2021 at 07:51 AM

supongamos que si, ya que es como una alternativa y en cierta forma seria " ilegal " pero no sabria decir mucho ya que no soy experta
sad_lewis avatar

sad_lewis

October 8, 2021 at 08:53 AM

yo diría que es 100% legal ya que si fuera ilegal nadies descargaria esta aplicación y no la recomendarían a si que por esa parte es confiable y legal
sam_den avatar

sam_den

October 8, 2021 at 05:16 PM

Creo que si tengo un amigo que me recomendo la pagina y ya ha ganado robux y fondos de steam
y no lo han baneado ni nada por el estilo
Tatatianpro avatar

Tatatianpro

October 8, 2021 at 05:41 PM

espero que si :v
Hilary11 avatar

Hilary11

October 8, 2021 at 05:57 PM

no se si es legal o no :c
lapijaasesina avatar

lapijaasesina

October 8, 2021 at 05:57 PM

no se si es legal
Rivs91 avatar

Rivs91

October 8, 2021 at 06:39 PM

Es 100%legal
lia_guevara avatar

lia_guevara

October 8, 2021 at 06:43 PM

Gamehag es 100% real en otras paginas no sirve para nada
lia_guevara avatar

lia_guevara

October 8, 2021 at 06:43 PM

lo use y dije esta es la pagina indicada

theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 06:49 PM

Es legal por lo que he leido asi que tranquilo
theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 06:50 PM

porque sino ya nadie estaria en esta pagina
theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 06:50 PM

y nadie la descargaria

theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 06:51 PM

no te banean
DarkLight0214 avatar

DarkLight0214

October 8, 2021 at 06:52 PM

si es legal y confiable
esmaromo1882 avatar

esmaromo1882

October 8, 2021 at 06:52 PM

pero se queda intacta
theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 06:54 PM

Yo todabia no reclame nada :c
theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 07:00 PM

claro que es legal
theNACHOlol avatar

theNACHOlol

October 8, 2021 at 07:00 PM

mi amigo me recomendo esto y no lo benearon asi que es %100 LEGAL
esmaromo1882 avatar

esmaromo1882

October 8, 2021 at 07:02 PM

solo en gamehag no te banean ni nada pero en otros lugares roblox te quita robux y skins
1reteyuju1 avatar

1reteyuju1

October 8, 2021 at 07:41 PM

es legal por que no pide contraseña y te lo pasan los robux por grupo de roblox
