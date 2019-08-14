general
DashGH
August 14, 2019 at 11:46 AM
Una vez se acaban las tareas de juegos, ¿de que otras formas se pueden ganar gemas a parte de creando artículos? :v
thedarkX98
August 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM
las ofertas,tambien hay una forma de ganar 1 gemas por ver anuncios en la aplicacion del cel
August 14, 2019 at 12:33 PM
Eso lo sé :v
Nardan176
August 14, 2019 at 12:55 PM
Te respondiste solo man.
